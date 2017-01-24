Man killed in crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Tuesday.



A person was seen lying near a wrecked car in the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway just north of state Route 78 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim had been standing outside his car when he was struck by a second vehicle, according to reports.

CHP says a 2013 Honda Civic hit the man on the freeway while his Lexus SUV was parked by the center divider. Officers say the man was standing outside of his vehicle in the rain in the southbound lanes of the I-15. CHP says the Honda lost control.

The car had two women and two children inside, including a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl. They were rushed to Palomar Hospital and UC San Diego.

CHP says drivers should slow down on freeways and go under 65 mph in dangerous conditions.

"Make sure your tires have good tread on them. If there's any reason your car needs a tire change, pick a safe spot and call for help," Sgt. Curtis Martin, CHP.

The victim's name was not immediately available.



Two southbound lanes were blocked for a time and a SigAlert was issued, but the lanes were reopened by 2 a.m., according to the CHP.