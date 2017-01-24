Snow and ice leads to crashes in East County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Snow and ice leads to crashes in East County

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) —  The snow and freezing temperatures in our local mountains are making for dangerous driving conditions. 

Several accidents had been reported in the East County as of Tuesday morning.  

Meanwhile further east, the roadways are even worse. 

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee was out braving the elements on Tuesday morning with warnings about a driving conditions.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.