Raiders hire John Pagano as defensive assistant

Caeleb Dressel knows the comparisons are coming. After pulling off an unprecedented Triple Crown at swimming's world championships, it's time to take on the legacy of Michael Phelps.
Newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse of her goofy side in a video that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.