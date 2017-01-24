As storms move on, clean-up efforts continue in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

As storms move on, clean-up efforts continue in Lakeside

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Now that the worst of the storms have moved out of San Diego, people are left cleaning up all the damage. 

From downed trees to damaged roof tops and clogged storm drains, there is a lot of work to be done. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs visited a neighborhood in Lakeside that's been hit especially hard. 

RELATED COVERAGE 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.