Man injured and taken into custody after OIS near daycare center in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man was wounded by police gunfire Tuesday in Linda Vista during a foot chase in which he pointed a gun at officers, police said.

Police received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the corner of Linda Vista Road and Ulric Street at 2:07 p.m., according to Lt. Ray Valentin of the San Diego Police Department.

The reporting party said there were two males arguing and one was armed with a gun and possibly had shot the other male, Valentin said.

Arriving officers attempted to detain both males when one of them pointed a handgun at an officer before fleeing on foot, Valentin said.

Both officers pursued the armed suspect and fired their service weapons at the him as he was climbing a fence to a day care center, Valentin said.

The suspect was struck once in the right hand and taken into custody before he was transported to a local hospital for his injury. One officer sustained an abrasion to one of his hands during the incident, Valentin said.

A black semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, he added.

The suspect was identified by police as 48-year-old Ferdinand Gangano Alarcio of San Diego.

"One of the officers has less than one year on the police department," Valentin said. "The second officer has three and a half years."

San Diego police homicide detectives were investigating the officer- involved shooting, Valentin said.