The 'new' North Course makes its debut at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods isn't the only one whose debut in 2017 at Torrey Pines is getting some attention.

The 156-man field at the Farmers Insurance Open will get its first look at the North Course that has been renovated by Tom Weiskopf. The North Course is used for the opening two rounds before the cut is made. The tournament ends with two rounds on the South.

The most noticeable change is that Weiskopf switched the nines so that the final nine holes take advantage of the spectacular views along the Pacific Ocean. He also changed up what is now the final two holes, converting the 17th (previously No. 8) into a par 5 along the canyon and the next hole into a strong par 4.

The most important change was the greens. They are larger with more undulation, have a SubAir system and have a bentgrass known as "Tyee 007." That means players will face bent greens on the North and poa annua on the South.

Weiskopf also removed 18 bunkers.

All of the par 3s are now over 200 yards (two are severely downhill), while the par 5s are between 520 yards and 560 yards, which should be reachable in two shots for most of the field. The North was lengthened by only about 200 yards.

Weiskopf said the best scoring will be from No. 5 through No. 11 because of the par 5s and two of the shorter par 4s. He believes the North will probably be two or three shots easier than the South, depending on conditions. Then again, he wasn't concerned with how the scores of the best players in the world. He was more interested in the other 51 weeks of the year.

"I'm worried about 80,000 rounds of golf, trying to make people that come here to play make it a point to play the North course now, not avoid playing it," Weiskopf said.

