Body found in the search for missing boy

BREAKING (Updated: 1-26-2017, 2:12pm) - Search crews say they believe the body found in a Rainbow creek is that of 5-year-old Phillip Campbell. The search has been called off. However, the medical examiner must make the final determination.

RAINBOW (CBS 8) — The search for a 5-year-old Fallbrook boy believed to have been swept away by a rushing storm-swollen creek in the Rainbow area in far northern San Diego County continued for a fourth day on Wednesday.

At one point, searchers were up to their necks in the creek Wednesday, hacking at fallen debris.

Earlier in the week the search included air support and drones which flew all the way out to the border of Camp Pendleton, as the water leads there before dropping off into the Pacific Ocean.

Searching overhead while flying low above Rainbow Creek, San Diego County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were closely checking for missing boy Phillip Campbell.

"[We were] looking down at just every little speck we could of anything that he may have been wearing," said Sgt. Fred Duey of the San Diego Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

Phillip went missing in Sunday's rain storm around 4:30 p.m. as he was inside a car with 73-year-old family friend, Roland Phillips.

Crews found Roland's body tangled in shrubs Monday morning, and later pulled out a Toyota Camry that had busted windows and a car seat.

Search teams are looking for little Phillip in his last known outfit.

"He was definitely wearing red shoes," said Sgt. Duey. "He is definitely blonde and he was definitely wearing a dark blue type of down jacket."

Phillip's uncle Tony Campbell has also joined the search.

"He had, what you call, the Campbell personality," Tony Campbell said. "He loved to laugh, he was silly and he always ran to me when he saw me. He jumped into my arms."

Campbell is upset his nephew was out in the storm Sunday.

"I understand that the driver is gone and there's not much that I can do to him," he said. "Just hurts me... there's a lot of anger."

Campbell says Phillip was living in a bad environment without stable parents.

"There is a lot of Campbell love out there," he said. "But unfortunately, I can say this: methamphetamine [which] put the father of Philip in jail is ruining lives."

Despite three days of searching in rapidly moving deep water with overgrowth, Tony Campbell isn't giving up believing Phillip is out there hanging on.

"I picture him, like I was saying, still on that log and riding it in Oceanside," he said, "And he just got off and he's going get a coffee or something."

Campbell wants more people to help search and many have shown up to Rainbow Oaks Restaurant asking for where to look.

"We just pray for him and we'll continue searching until we find closure," he said.

But the sheriff's office have advised people not to go in the creek or take away from much needed clues.

The search is expected to resume on Thursday.

