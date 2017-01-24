Who is going to pay for all the storm damage?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The series of winter storms that hit San Diego hard have moved on, but dozens of trees toppled by the rain and strong winds are scattered around the county.

The question for many residents is - who is responsible for the clean-up? Also, who is going to pay for the damage?

The City of Chula Vista was one of the hardest hit areas and the public works director said there were more than 5,000 outages over the weekend due to trees coming down on power lines.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Bonita with answers to storm damage questions.

