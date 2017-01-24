SDG&E asks customers to go easy on gas and electricity usage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric asked customers Monday to go easy on using natural gas and electricity.

The conservation effort applies to both residential customers and large natural gas customers, including power plants and businesses. While most heaters run on natural gas, cutting down on electricity is important because local power plants are fueled by natural gas, according to the utility.

The National Weather Service predicted overnight lows will be under 50 degrees along the coast, dipping into the high 30s in the inland valleys.

SDG&E said customers can conserve energy by:

-- turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees or below, health permitting;

-- delaying the use of natural gas appliances;

-- not running gas fireplaces;

-- no heating pools and spas;

-- turning off unnecessary lights, and holding off on doing laundry or running dishwashers; and

-- washing clothes in cold water when possible.

More conservation tips are available online.