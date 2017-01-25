Madonna Files to Adopt Two More Children From Malawi

Michael Phelps recently raced a Great White (sort of) for Discovery Channel's Shark Week because he's a huge fan of marine life -- and it turns out his adorable baby boy loves the magic of underwater life as well.
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by friends and family on Saturday.
Former Sonny With a Chance star Brandon Mychal Smith was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23, ET can confirm.
Angelina Jolie is refuting an excerpt in her recent Vanity Fair tell-all that depicts a "disturbing" audition process for her upcoming Netflix Cambodian film, First They Killed My Father.