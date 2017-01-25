Young golfer amazed, eats lunch with Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines is bringing some of the most popular names in golf to San Diego.

Fan favorites and pros like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Tiger Woods and local resident Phil Mickelson will be playing in the tournament.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Ashley Jacobs is on the course at Torrey talking with one young golfer who got the chance to eat lunch with Tiger Woods.