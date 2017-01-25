Project homeless connect happening Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Many homeless San Diegans will have access to dozens of services downtown Wednesday.

The San Diego Housing Commission is hosting the annual Project Homeless Connect event at Golden Hall through 3 p.m.

Local companies come together in one location so those in need can get assistance including haircuts, warm clothing and medical care.

Organizers are expecting 1,500 - that's 300 more than last year.