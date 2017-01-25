Project homeless connect happening Wednesday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Project homeless connect happening Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Many homeless San Diegans will have access to dozens of services downtown Wednesday. 

The San Diego Housing Commission is hosting the annual Project Homeless Connect event at Golden Hall through 3 p.m. 

Local companies come together in one location so those in need can get assistance including haircuts, warm clothing and medical care. 

Organizers are expecting 1,500 - that's 300 more than last year. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.