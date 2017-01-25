North Park hammer attack victim recovering, community shows supp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

North Park hammer attack victim recovering, community shows support

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Members of the North Park community are pulling together to raise money for a mechanic brutally beaten with a hammer. 

Henry Rader, 52, remains in the intensive care unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital after the brutal attack, but on Tuesday he was finally able to sit up and partially open one eye. 

The fiancee of Rader said while he has a long recovery road ahead, he is slowly recovering. 

"It's amazing that he's still alive! I am so grateful for all the support. I was just happy to see him awake," she said. 

In the days following the attack, the community came together in support - including a fundraiser held Wednesday at City Tacos in North Park to help with the mounting medical expenses.

City Tacos and Tostadas – both owned by Gerald Torres – are taking part in the fundraiser. City Tacos will offer special pricing - $3 per taco – to generate extra sales and Torres hopes to raise at least $1,000 to donate to Henry Rader's medical expenses.

As Rader continues to improve, his fiancee said she has no ill will toward 29-year-old Louis Cedarholm - the man who authorities said carried out the seemingly random attack. 

"I have no anger. I want to know why. My questions are why did this happen to someone so nice to everyone? He does not have mean bone in his body," said his fiancee. 

Rader's family also has a GoFundMe campaign for others who would like to help.  

