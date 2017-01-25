California politicians react to Trump's executive orders

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — Two executive orders were signed by President Trump Wednesday - one orders construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border and the other calls for slashing funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.



"I think his entire immigration plan he's laying out today is, unfortunately, un-American," said Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher who represents the 80th district, which includes San Ysidro up to City Heights

"I really think what he's doing is trying to gin up more hatred towards immigrants," said Gonzalez Fletcher. "[And] us taxpayers will be on the hook for billions of dollars of construction."

Her democratic colleagues echoed her sentiments.

US Congressman Scott Peters released a statement, that read in part:

Between his wall … His border adjustment tax and immigration proposals it is clear that President Trump does not understand our relationship with the border and the harm that his policies would inflict on our communities and our economy

Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a republican, also weighed in, stressing the importance of the city's relationship with Tijuana and northern Baja.

"We're growing our economy, growing our region - that relationship is a special one," Faulconer said."It works for us. It's something we're very proud of. It's one that will have my continued strong support."

Taking part in a conference call conducted by immigrant rights advocates, San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward said the president's actions will reduce safety in the border cities.



"Patrolling them with tens of thousands of heavily armed, unaccountable agents puts our lives at risk and it will turn our communities into military zones,'' Ward said.



"Trust between the community and local law enforcement is essential for everyone's security,'' he said. "Policies that direct local law enforcement to participate in border enforcement - that includes interrogating people on their way to school, work and other destinations - erodes this trust.''



Ward said the president's actions against sanctuary cities "threatens the sovereignty of local officials to manage our affairs and protect our communities.''



Building a border wall was a hallmark of Trump's presidential campaign, and he continues to insist that although the United States will be moving ahead with construction, Mexico will ultimately foot the bill - something Mexican leaders have steadfastly denied.



In a speech, the president said construction would begin immediately on a wall that is "so badly needed.'' He also said he wants to hire 5,000 new agents for the U.S. Border Patrol and remove immigrant criminal offenders to their countries of origin.



Fences already exist along much of the border with Mexico, including San Diego. Other areas are patrolled by Border Patrol agents or observed via remote cameras.

Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, called the executive orders "irrational, mean-spirited and misguided."



"In its first few days, this new administration has consistently acted against the interests of those who are voiceless and vulnerable,'' she said.



Hanif Mohebi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said, "Such executive orders and laws will not improve our nation's safety and security; rather it will reinforce fear, hate and division within our country.



"Immigrants and refugees have become legislators, doctors, engineers and business people who positively contribute to what America is – targeting them is misguided and against our country's core values," Mohebi said.



But those who support the president's plan call his actions encouraging.



Shawn Moran of the National Border Patrol Council was unavailable for an on-camera interview, but told CBS News 8:

"We finally have a president who is willing to focus on the border and do what is necessary to secure it failing to enforce the law endangers everyone."

"A nation without borders is not a nation," Pres. Trump says. "Beginning today... the U.S. gets back its borders" https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/I07JJz1hKY — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2017