Swizz Beatz Wishes Wife Alicia Keys a Sweet Happy Birthday

Ryan Reynolds has something of a reputation for penning some of the all-time greatest tweets about parenting that the internet has ever enjoyed -- but it turns out he doesn't always post with impunity.
Woody Harrelson says fans can expect a lot more humor from the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars story than they've seen in other installments in the franchise.
WARNING: We're about to recap the most highly anticipated Game of Thrones meeting of all time! If you do not want to know what happened when Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally came face-to-face, hop on the nearest dragon and leave immediately! For everyone else, pour a glass of wine and re...
Anticipation just keeps building for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female standalone movie, Captain Marvel.
While Game of Thrones has a legion of diehard fans, the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, aren't getting a lot of love for their next HBO series, Confederate.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, with their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Luna, and the proud mom is making sure to share some super cute snapshots.
Marc Anthony performed at the halftime show during the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on Saturday, just two days after announcing his mother's death.