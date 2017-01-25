Jim James performs "The World's Smiling Now"

Late Late Show music guest Jim James performs his song "The World's Smiling Now."
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James Corden responds to President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the military with a parody of the classic song "L-O-V-E."
James and Usher hit the road to work, singing Usher's classics like "OMG" and "Caught Up" before the two work on James's club entrance and help a group of guys with some car trouble.
After learning that Mark Hamill is beyond tired of hearing the famous Star Wars phrase "I am your father," James brings out four sets of father-children combos and has Mark, Anna Faris and Jenny Slate which Dad is actually the parent of the child they're with.
James and his former roommate Dominic Cooper paint a very vivid picture for Laura Haddock on what it'd be like to live with them, and James puts Laura's obsessive compulsive disorder to the test.
Playing on Benicio del Toro's new Heineken ad, James, tending the bar, can't help but catch Benicio's striking look in his direction and lets his emotions overcome him.
James asks Jamie Foxx what fans can expect from his return to stand-up comedy, and Jamie recalls his first meeting with Kanye West, which led to them recording "Slow Jamz."
James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.
James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.
After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.