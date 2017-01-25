How full are San Diego reservoirs and what about the drought?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A series of winter storms brought some much needed rain to San Diego, but after years of drought, what has the wet weather done for local reservoirs?

The City of San Diego goes through almost 200 million gallons of water a day, and even though January has been exceptionally wet, only ten-percent of water use comes from rainfall.

City spokesperson Arian Collins said of the nine local reservoirs, none are at capacity and only two are fed by rainfall. The Barrett and Morena reservoirs are only at three and ten-percent capacity, respectively.

"We need a lot more rain to fill those reservoirs," said Collins.

Collins also said the San Diego region no longer has strict drought restrictions - in addition the city is saving money. The city purchases 90-percent of its water from elsewhere, but has been able to supplement some of that expensive water with free rainfall.

San Diego County residents, however, are still encourage to conserve water.

The county's water authority will meet Thursday to decide whether or not to declare an end to the drought conditions locally.