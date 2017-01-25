Lawmaker Resigns After Offensive Twitter Post About Women's March Causes Outrage

Police are searching for a Florida man after he allegedly doused his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and lit her on fire, according to reports.
Sheree Atcheson and Sean McCrory immediately knew who they wanted to be the ring bearer for their wedding day, their dog Alfie.
A 9-year-old boy is receiving pictures of rainbows from across the world to help cope with his grief.
A teen who was injured in a freak accident on the "Fire Ball" at the Ohio State fair on Wednesday is now speaking out.
A 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome has gone viral after his heartwarming version of one of Whitney Houston’s hit songs was posted online.
A 25-year-old Florida man was charged after allegedly leaving his 8-month-old baby in a trailer with no air conditioner, police said.
A kind-hearted Maryland police officer bought diapers for a woman who was caught trying to steal them for her baby, police said.