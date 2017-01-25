Jim Gaffigan Is One Of Television's Finest Actors

After years of riveting appearances on the 'Law & Order' franchise, comedian Gaffigan is taking his dramatic chops and mustache to the series 'Fargo.'
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee has dual citizenship, and yet has bravely chosen to resist Trump rather than returning to the welcoming arms of Justin Trudeau.
'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Charlie Rose shares a few takeaways from his two interviews of Vladimir Putin, one of which ended with an invitation for a beverage. (Not vodka.)
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'
Right before he came out on stage at The Late Show, the star of 'Ozark' read yet another critical review of his acting work, but isn't bothered one bit.
'Atomic Blonde' star James McAvoy got a photo with Canada's Prime Minister and contemplates what his X-Men superpower might be.
Don't be surprised to see 'Friends from College' star Keegan-Michael Key playing a key role alongside Oscar Isaac in the star-studded cast of 'Hamlet.'
The 45th Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Sequel' documentarian Al Gore once found himself at a moral crossroads eerily similar to Donald Trump Jr.'s.