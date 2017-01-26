San Diego residents asked to participate in survey to assess storm damage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City officials asked San Diego residents Wednesday to participate in a survey to assess damage done by this month's series of strong winter storms.

The city is teaming with county authorities to assess weather-related property losses to see if renters and homeowners may be eligible for federal emergency funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The information collected could help determine if the region will receive emergency SBA funding, city spokesman Jose Ysea said. Renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace clothing, furniture, cars and appliances damaged or destroyed by storms.

Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence to its pre-disaster condition, Ysea said.

If the region qualifies, eligible locals will be notified and given an opportunity to submit formal applications for the funding.

The survey is available online.