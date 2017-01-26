Brave dog saves his pal from fast-flowing river

A brave dog stepped in to save his pal from drowning after the canine got washed away by a fast-flowing river.

The Labrador managed to grab hold of the other dog's stick and pulled him from the water.

The footage was recorded at a river in Cordoba, Argentina, before being posted on YouTube on January 17.

[To view on YouTube, Click Here.]

In the clip, a black Lab leaps into the water to chase a stick and he gets caught up in the fast-flowing water.

Luckily, his pal, a yellow Labrador, immediately comes to his rescue. The dog grabs hold of his pal's stick as he passes by and uses his strong bite to drag him out of the water.

The black Lab manages to regain his footing on the rocks and climbs out of the river.

The video, has now been viewed more than 288,000 times.