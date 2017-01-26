Brave dog saves his pal from fast-flowing river

A brave dog stepped in to save his pal from drowning after the canine got washed away by a fast-flowing river.
The Labrador managed to grab hold of the other dog's stick and pulled him from the water.
The footage was recorded at a river in Cordoba, Argentina, before being posted on YouTube on January 17.
[To view on YouTube, Click Here.]
In the clip, a black Lab leaps into the water to chase a stick and he gets caught up in the fast-flowing water.
Luckily, his pal, a yellow Labrador, immediately comes to his rescue. The dog grabs hold of his pal's stick as he passes by and uses his strong bite to drag him out of the water.
The black Lab manages to regain his footing on the rocks and climbs out of the river.
The video, has now been viewed more than 288,000 times.
The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego.
A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.
A requirement for businesses seeking city of San Diego contracts to offer equal wages to workers regardless of their gender or ethnicity was approved unanimously Monday by the City Council.
Internet searches related to suicide spiked following the airing of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to a study released Monday by San Diego State University.
Are you looking to make a little extra cash and you're good with a hot glue gun? Maybe it's time to turn your DIY crafts into cash. Sheena Fulcher from Michaels visited Morning Extra with some money-making ideas.
Are you looking to make a little extra cash and you're good with a hot glue gun? Maybe it's time to turn your DIY crafts into cash. Sheena Fulcher from Michaels visited Morning Extra with some money-making ideas.
Whether you love food events or animal encounters - or maybe you just want to support sustainability in San Diego - we have the event for you!