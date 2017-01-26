Chula Vista City Council asked to proclaim local emergency

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The Chula Vista City Council is poised to proclaim a local emergency Wednesday because of the millions of dollars in damages resulting from storms over the past week.



The council will be asked at a special meeting to ratify an emergency declaration made Friday by the South Bay municipality's emergency services director, then authorize him to seek any local, state and federal aid that can assist with recovery.



Damage consisted of at least 300 downed trees and large branches, some of which crashed into vehicles and residences. Many of the felled trees were in city parks - including around 58 in Rohr Park - which is closed indefinitely.



Around a dozen parks were closed, in all, some of which could open this weekend.



A proposed resolution also refers to flooding throughout the region and damage to municipal facilities.



Gov. Jerry Brown has already declared a state of emergency for San Diego County and several other counties throughout the state.



