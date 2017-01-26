Scientists change time on doomsday clock

A news conference the at the National Press Club in Washington, announcing that the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist have moved the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock to two and a half minutes to midnight. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years.



Now at two and a half minutes to midnight, the clock is the closest to midnight since 1953 when the US and the Soviet Union both tested hydrogen bombs.



The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington DC, listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change.

The time of the clock last changed in 2015 when it was brought forward two minutes.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine first set the clock 70 years ago.

It's been adjusted 21 times since.

Lawrence Krauss, theoretical physicist, left, and Thomas Pickering, co-chair of the International Crisis Group, display the Doomsday Clock (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

