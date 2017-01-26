Prince Harry Jogs for Homeless Youth in London, Takes a Moment to Admire Photo of Princess Diana: Pics!

In Jessica Biel's new psychological thriller series, The Sinner, the actress goes to a dark place for her role as an emotionally disturbed young mother who commits a violent murder in front of dozens of witnesses, and has no idea why she did it.
Billy and Emily England are single-handedly bringing the coolness back to roller skating with their heart-stopping, death-taunting performances on America's Got Talent.
Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of July 31 to Aug. 8, this is what we're most excited about: