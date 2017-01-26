Tommy: Mellow Maltese looking for a warm lap

The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego.
Local volunteers are getting ready for the upcoming school year by collecting school supply donations for local kids in need. It's easy to donate to the cause or even get involved and volunteer to stuff backpacks with SDCCU's Stuff the Bus drive. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with details from Mira Mesa.
They're native to Central America and the horns on their body help protect and blend them in with their surroundings.
Wonderspaces is a pop-up arts event that's making waves in San Diego. This temporary museum houses more than a dozen one-of-a-kind displays and even some virtual reality films.
A 450-foot bridge designed to make it easier to cross from one side of the San Diego Zoo to the other opened Friday.
Dory, a 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is looking for her new best friend. If you need affection in your life, Dory is the girl for you! Dory is super sweet and loving.
Southwest Airlines is offering its flyers a chance to see a solar eclipse. Five specific flights will cross the path from Oregon to South Carolina where the moon is expected to cover the sun. The airline plans to give out special viewing glasses, as well as add cosmic cocktails to their menus. This will be the first coast-to-coast eclipse since 1918 and it will happen August 21.
You may not always agree with them at the ball park, but Wednesday Major League Baseball umpires made the right call. Patients at Rady Children's Hospital got a special, surprise visit by the guys in blue. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with more.