Tommy: Mellow Maltese looking for a warm lap

Name: Tommy
Age: 10 years old
Gender: Neutered male
Breed: Maltese
ID #: 234540
Adoption Fee: $25

Tommy, a 10-year-old Maltese, is looking for a new family to love. This little old guy can be a bit particular with new people and animals he meets, but who can blame him? He’s just a guy who knows what he wants! Tommy loves fluffy beds and taking naps. He’s a sweet, mellow dog who is just looking for a warm lap and somebody to love.

Tommy's adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

