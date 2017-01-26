Tommy: Mellow Maltese looking for a warm lap

Name: Tommy

Age: 10 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Maltese

ID #: 234540

Adoption Fee: $25



Tommy, a 10-year-old Maltese, is looking for a new family to love. This little old guy can be a bit particular with new people and animals he meets, but who can blame him? He’s just a guy who knows what he wants! Tommy loves fluffy beds and taking naps. He’s a sweet, mellow dog who is just looking for a warm lap and somebody to love.



Tommy's adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.