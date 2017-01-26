Suspected DUI driver survives crash that killed two

A young child was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital after he fell from a second story window in Vista Monday night.
Imperial Beach officials on Monday said they are tired of the toxic sludge that seeps into their water from Mexico.
A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego.
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.
A requirement for businesses seeking city of San Diego contracts to offer equal wages to workers regardless of their gender or ethnicity was approved unanimously Monday by the City Council.