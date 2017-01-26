Live With Kellyanne: It's the 1998 Stand-Up Comedy Video Trump's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live With Kellyanne: It's the 1998 Stand-Up Comedy Video Trump's Top Aide Doesn't Want You to See

Updated: Jan 26, 2017 1:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.