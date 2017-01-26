Death of CorePower Yoga owner ruled accidental

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The death last month of the multimillionaire founder of CorePower Yoga, a nationwide chain of fitness studios, was due to accidental blunt-force head trauma apparently resulting from repeated falls in his Point Loma mansion, authorities said Thursday.

Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 48-year-old Trevor Tice found his body at the entrance to a home office in his residence in the 900 block of Cornish Drive early on the afternoon of Dec. 12, according to San Diego police.

Due to the presence of traumatic injuries on Tice's body and "a large amount" of blood throughout the house, homicide detectives took charge of the case, SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.

Postmortem examinations showed that Tice suffered various head and bodily injuries during multiple drunken falls in his multimillion-dollar home, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. Between the accidents, he apparently rested on beds and a sofa and spread blood through the residence, an autopsy document states.

Tice, whose "medical history was significant for alcohol and prescription drug abuse," was last known to be alive early on the evening of Dec. 9, when he was seen exiting an Uber vehicle and stumbling into his home, bumping into a passerby and falling down in his yard on the way, according to the report.

Three days later, the mother of his child grew concerned after being unable to reach him by telephone. A friend went to Tice's house and, getting no response at the front door, notified a contractor working at the property. The contractor entered the home, saw blood and notified the police, according to the autopsy document.

Tice launched CorePower in 2002, initially opening 20 locations with funds from the sale of a prior firm he owned, information-technology outsourcing company Tech Partners International, according to a 2015 Inc. magazine story titled "Get Ready for the Starbucks of Yoga."

The Colorado native had become a yoga practitioner in response to a rock- climbing accident that left him with two shattered ankles, the article states.

The company's studios offer the amenities of a high-end health club and exclusively teach a type of yoga that Tice personally customized, the magazine reported.

In 2013, CorePower's expansion efforts led to an investment from private equity firm Catterton Partners that Tice described as "well north of $100 million."

