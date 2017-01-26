Several injured in Encinitas parking lot crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Several injured in Encinitas parking lot crash

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Several women ranging in age from the early 50s to late 80s were injured Thursday when an out-of-control car hit them alongside a parking lot at an Encinitas shopping center, authorities reported.

The 2002 Honda Accord backed into the pedestrians in front of a Trader Joe's store in the 100 block of North El Camino Real shortly after 2:30 p.m.,
according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took the victims to hospitals for evaluation of complaints of pain and possible broken bones, sheriff's Sgt. Joe Tomaiko said.

The 87-year-old motorist told deputies she had been trying to back out of a parking space when she confused the gas and brake pedals. She was cited
for driving without a license, and her car was impounded, Tomaiko said.

