Body believed to be of boy swept in creek found, community holds vigil

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — After a five-day search, crews located the body of a child in a creek in Rainbow on Thursday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department and search crews.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine if the body is that of five-year-old Phillip Campbell.

Thursday night a candlight prayer vigil was held at Calvary Church in Fallbrook to honor Phillip's memory.

Rescue crews told CBS News 8 his lifeless body was found in the creek filled with brush and debris.

Crews covered him in a blanket as they brought him up from the creek.

Sheriff's say Phillip was with family friend 73-year-old Roland Phillips, when their car was washed away by rushing floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.

A family member says the two had left their home earlier in the day to check out a car for sale in Riverside County.

The body of Roland Phillips was located in the creek on Sunday night, but dangerous conditions prevented crews from safely pulling his body from the water until Monday, according to sheriffs.

Search efforts also resumed Monday to locate Phillip Campbell. The search included ground crews, as well as air support and drones.

In addition to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, several agencies participated in the search including North County Fire Protection District, San Diego County Fire, CAL FIRE, Rainbow Fire, and Pala Fire Department; Camp Pendleton Fire, Pala Fire, CAL FIRE and Oceanside Lifeguards also sent their Swift Water Rescue Teams.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise funds for a memorial service for Phillip Campbell.

A sanctuary filled with love, grief & prayer for 5-year-old Phillip Campbell, his body was found in a flooded creek in #Rainbow @cbs8 @ 6:30 pic.twitter.com/jMimjIk6yE — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) January 27, 2017

RELATED COVERAGE