Body believed to be of boy swept in creek found, community holds vigil

Imperial Beach officials on Monday said they are tired of the toxic sludge that seeps into their water from Mexico.
California school kids could be getting more time to sleep. That's the idea behind a proposal that's cruising through the state Legislature that, if approved, would prohibit middle schools and high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m.
A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition Tuesday morning after falling from a second-story window, landing on concrete, in Vista.
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms are possible across San Diego County as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.
A requirement for businesses seeking city of San Diego contracts to offer equal wages to workers regardless of their gender or ethnicity was approved unanimously Monday by the City Council.
A terrifying ordeal for a man who was allegedly abducted by three people and held against his will at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
The Carlsbad-based company Go Pro is asking for help to reunite a camera with a family that lost it this summer in San Diego.
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.