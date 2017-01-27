EXCLUSIVE: Heather Dubrow Announces She's Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

Rachel Lindsay met her fiance on The Bachelorette, but she also met a few guys she wishes she didn't.
Billie Lourd is getting candid about what it was like growing up with her mother, the late Carrie Fisher.
Joe Jonas wants you to relive his "worst date ever" in a story that's completely reenacted by puppets. Yes, you read that last part correctly: puppets.
Puppy love! Miley Cyrus enjoyed a lazy morning in bed with her pups on Monday, posting a racy shot of her topless body under the covers as her dogs snoozed around her. WATCH: Miley Cyrus Says She Changed Her Look Because She Felt 'Sexualized,' Quotes the 'Wise Justin Bieber' She captioned the ...
Lee may have publicly denounced his racist tweets on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All -- but not everyone was buying it.