Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Sexy White Trench Coat Dress, Looks Back at Her Iconic GRAMMY Styles

Jessica Jones, who?
Nick Cannon's got a brand new gig!
Gina Rodriguez is looking good!
Even Brooklyn Beckham has his "ups and downs."
Mariah Carey is sharing her love of performance with her children!
If you've got it, flaunt it -- then post it on Twitter!
Happy birthday, Jamie Pressly!
Congrats, Bobby Moynihan and Brynn O'Malley!
Lindsay Lohan's brother, Cody "Dakota" Lohan, is making waves in the modeling world.
Kevin Can Wait parted ways with series regular Erinn Hayes after one season and now, it's been revealed how her sudden absence will be explained.