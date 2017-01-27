Disney On Ice: 'World of Enchantment' cast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - High speed stunts, thrilling moves and it's all on ice.

It's all part of the "Worlds of Enchantment" show, courtesy of Disney On Ice!



Hosted by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Worlds of Enchantment is a feast of color, music, and dance featuring some of the most beloved characters, including Toy Story's Woody and Buzz, The Little Mermaid's Ariel and two sisters from the kingdom of Arendelle that you might just recognize.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a sneak peek to the show.

Watch: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs with Disney On Ice.