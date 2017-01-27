Disney On Ice: 'World of Enchantment' cast

Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms are possible across San Diego County as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.
Californians are being encouraged to cut down on energy use the day of a solar eclipse that will darken parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.
The Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to bypass environmental regulations to speed up the process of building a wall on the international border in the San Diego area, the agency announced Tuesday.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.
For all pet parents out there who don’t know their adopted dog’s birthday, August 1 is the perfect time to celebrate!
Two Escondido men were taken into custody Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Encinitas.