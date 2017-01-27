A short return and a missed cut for Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour after 17 months and lasted only two days.

Woods never got anything going after starting with a birdie Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open and didn't come close to making the cut. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on his final hole on the North Course for an even-par 72 and missed the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career.

He finished at 4-over 148, missing the cut by four shots. It was the third straight time that he failed to complete 72 holes at Torrey Pines, the course where he has won eight times on the PGA Tour. Woods missed the 54-hole cut in 2014 and withdrew after 11 holes with tightness in his back in 2015.

Justin Rose rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole on the South Course for a 1-under 71. Rose, who was at 8-under 136, now gets two more cracks at the South Course, where the average score for two days was 73.8.

Woods was coming off the longest layoff of his career as he recovered from two back surgeries. Woods last played the PGA Tour in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 10th. He played in the Bahamas the first week of December in an unofficial event with an 18-man field and no cut.

Woods at least kept good company. Jason Day, the No. 1 player in the world, again struggled to make cuts and shot a 74 to miss the cut for the first time since the Farmers Insurance Open last year. Also in his group was U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, who shot 74 and missed the cut. Phil Mickelson was on the bubble until making a birdie on the 18th for a 72 to make the cut with one shot to spare.

Brandt Snedeker saved par from a shot that nearly went out-of-bounds on No. 12, rammed in a birdie putt on the 13th and held on for a 69. He was one shot behind as he tries to join J.C. Snead, Woods and Mickelson as the only back-to-back winners since this event began in 1952. Adam Hadwin of Canada, coming off a 59 and a runner-up finish in the California desert, shot a 71 and joined Snedeker at 7 under.

PURE SILK BAHAMAS CLASSIC

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson led a U.S. Solheim Cup breakaway in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome shot an 8-under 65 to reach 17-under 129 at Ocean Club Golf Course, and Thompson had a career-best 61 to pull within a stroke.

Lincicome broke the tournament 36-hole mark, and Thompson shattered the course record of 64 that Lincicome set Thursday. Lincicome had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, using a 7-iron from 161 yards.

Thompson had the second-lowest round in relation to par in LPGA Tour history, following only Annika Sorenstam at 13-under 59 in the 2001 Standard Register Ping. Thompson had an eagle and 10 birdies.

Gerina Piller (65) was third at 14 under, and Stacy Lewis (67) completed the Solheim Cup quartette at 13 under. Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn made the cut on the number with rounds of 75 and 69. Michelle Wie dropped out, shooting 73-74.

QATAR MASTERS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales' Bradley Dredge shot an even-par 72 in gusty conditions to drop into a European Tour-record nine-way tie for the Qatar Masters lead.

The last time nine players were tied on top was after the first round of the 1997 Wales Open, but this was the first time in tour history so many led after 36 holes.

South Korea's Wang Jeunghun (67) also was 8 under along with South Africa's Thomas Aiken (68) and Jaco van Zyl (69), Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70), Spain's Jorge Campilo (67) and Nacho Alvira (69), England's Andy Sullivan (68) and Finland's Mikko Kornohen (65).