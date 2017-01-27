March for Life shows gains by abortion opponents

SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park's Animal Health and Rescue Center.
A spell of sticky, unsettled summer weather brought scattered cloudbursts, high winds, thunderstorms and a couple of precipitation records to the San Diego area Tuesday.
An ex-model who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't face criminal charges from a drug arrest at a San Diego jail.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive environmental reviews and other laws to replace a stretch of border wall in San Diego, moving to make good on one of the president's signature campaign pledges.
Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.
Californians are being encouraged to cut down on energy use the day of a solar eclipse that will darken parts of the United States later this month and considerably restrict its solar energy harvest.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.