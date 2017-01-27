Mary Tyler Moore's 3-Decade Love Story with Her Husband

The remains of a young father who went missing nine months ago were found inside an airtight container on a Coast Guard boat, authorities said.
Trystan Reese, a 34-year-old transgender man, has given birth to a boy weighing in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces and bearing a great deal of joy.
An Ohio couple has officially adopted five biological siblings after nearly 10 years of fostering children.
A hiker in Alaska kept his cell phone camera rolling as he was stalked along a trail by a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs.
A 2012 plane crash made international headlines after two friends who survived the ordeal filmed themselves staying afloat in the Gulf of Mexico, but prosecutors now believe the whole situation was an elaborate insurance scam.
A Washington state man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from a river by a group of teens after jumping from a bridge Saturday.
A Minnesota bride moved her wedding up a year to ensure that her mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, would be present.
A South Carolina student abducted by armed carjackers last week was saved when her captors couldn't drive her stick shift, cops say.