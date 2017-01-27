EXCLUSIVE: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jason George Wants Sandra Oh Back: 'I Would Love Nothing More'

Some of the best performers from this season of America's Got Talent faced off in third week of the Judge Cuts round, and delivered show-stopping, death-defying acts that left the judges speechless, spellbound and stunned -- making the eliminations that much harder.
When 9-year-old Celine Tam took the stage on Tuesday's America's Got Talent, the adorable singer was already feeling the love from the crowd, as well as the judges, who remembered her amazing audition -- and she didn't let her supporters down.