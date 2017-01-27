KFMB STATIONS - Sales Support Coordinators (TV Sales)

KFMB Stations is searching for Sales Support Coordinators for Local and National TV Sales for our television properties (CBS 8, CW, and/or MeTV). These positions will provide support to the Director of Sales, Sales Managers, Sales Support Lead, Account Managers and/or others within KFMB Station’s TV Sales department. Sales Coordinators will act as liaison between KFMB Stations, Account Executives and our national rep firm(s) and will cross-train to ensure support for both Local and National Sales and/or to help with research projects, as needed.

Primary job responsibilities will include: Preparing sales collateral and presentations; Handling order input/revisions, posting, make-goods and pre/post logs; Answering phone/e-mail inquiries; Assisting with program changes and pulling spot placements/invoices; Researching and resolving discrepancies and preparing credits/adjustments; Coordinating credit for advertisers; and Preparing or distributing reports; and other duties as assigned. Candidates must possess exceptional customer service skills, be extremely detail-oriented, possess solid communication and organization skills and must be capable of prioritizing tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Position requires computer literacy with a proficiency in Wide Orbit, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. College degree and a minimum of 2 years’ previous sales support assistance experience is required. Previous TV sales experience is preferred. Knowledge of Efficio and Medialine is desired.