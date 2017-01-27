KFMB STATIONS - Sales Support Coordinators (TV Sales) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS - Sales Support Coordinators (TV Sales)

KFMB Stations is searching for Sales Support Coordinators for Local and National TV Sales for our television properties (CBS 8, CW, and/or MeTV). These positions will provide support to the Director of Sales, Sales Managers, Sales Support Lead, Account Managers and/or others within KFMB Station’s TV Sales department. Sales Coordinators will act as liaison between KFMB Stations, Account Executives and our national rep firm(s) and will cross-train to ensure support for both Local and National Sales and/or to help with research projects, as needed.

Primary job responsibilities will include: Preparing sales collateral and presentations; Handling order input/revisions, posting, make-goods and pre/post logs; Answering phone/e-mail inquiries; Assisting with program changes and pulling spot placements/invoices; Researching and resolving discrepancies and preparing credits/adjustments; Coordinating credit for advertisers; and Preparing or distributing reports; and other duties as assigned. Candidates must possess exceptional customer service skills, be extremely detail-oriented, possess solid communication and organization skills and must be capable of prioritizing tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Position requires computer literacy with a proficiency in Wide Orbit, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. College degree and a minimum of 2 years’ previous sales support assistance experience is required. Previous TV sales experience is preferred. Knowledge of Efficio and Medialine is desired.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
