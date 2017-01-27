8-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner Realizes His Dream as a Book Store Own - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

8-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner Realizes His Dream as a Book Store Owner After Winning $235G on Game Show

Updated: Jan 27, 2017 3:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.