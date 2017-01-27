Couple Arrested After Overdosing in Car With 5-Year-Old and 18-M - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple Arrested After Overdosing in Car With 5-Year-Old and 18-Month-Old in Back Seat: Cops

Updated: Jan 27, 2017 3:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.