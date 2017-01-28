EXCLUSIVE: 'Million Dollar Matchmaker' Star David Cruz Is Married!

Braless birthday bash! Kendall Jenner stepped out on Wednesday night to celebrate a friend's birthday at Cipriani in NYC with her model pals Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. MORE: Kendall Jenner Doubles Up Her Free the Nipple Fun in Two Sheer Shirts in 24 Hours The 21-year-old reality star show...
The cast of Will & Grace are officially co-stars yet again, and they kicked off the first day of production on the revival series with huge ribbon-cutting event!
Drew Barrymore is preparing to shoot the second season of her Netflix zombie comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, and the actress is getting some emotional support from her little girl along the way.