Adoption event showcases the power of pets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dog lovers got a special treat in Murphy Canyon Saturday.
     
About a dozen dog rescue organizations teamed up with PetSmart and Rady Children's Hospital to raise awareness about the power of pets.
     
And families looking to adopt a furry friend had plenty of pups to choose from.
     
CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal spent the day there and shows us why this event is so important.

