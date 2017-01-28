Street fair raises awareness of human trafficking - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Street fair raises awareness of human trafficking

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Activists pushing for an end to human trafficking take over a street in North Park.
     
The second annual "Freedom Now Fair" was held Saturday. 
     
It's organized by survivors as part of "Human Trafficking Awareness Month".
     
CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports from North Park with more on the fair and the message local prosecutors have for traffickers.

