Street fair raises awareness of human trafficking

Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed a Planning Board meeting to voice their opposition to a new Target Express that could be moving into their neighborhood.
Congress sent President Donald Trump legislation to provide the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade.
Authorities Wednesday warned the public to beware of a "virtual kidnapping" scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.
Several people were injured Wednesday, two fatally, in a wreck involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange.
On any given day, the happiest person you'll find at Moonlight Beach is a man living his life in a wheelchair.
A San Diego company has built its business providing fresh and delicious pasta to local restaurants. But you don't have to be in the restaurant business to taste Assenti's Pasta. News 8's Shawn Styles went to the kitchen to see how the pasta is made and how you can pick some up for yourself.