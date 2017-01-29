San Ysidro Port of Entry reopened after closure due to protests

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - The San Ysidro POE was reopened Sunday night after the fourth consecutive weekend of being closed due to protests.
Southbound freeways leading into Mexico at San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed Sunday and the California Highway Patrol had to divert traffic to the Otay Mesa border crossing.
This is the fourth consecutive weekend that both interstates - 5 and 805 - were closed due to protesters south of the border who were angry over gas prices, according to authorities.
Northbound traffic was not affected by the protest, according to the CHP.
The closures and subsequent traffic jam in the area were prompted by protesters who had swarmed the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.
Southbound traffic was diverted at San Ysidro to eastbound state Route 905. The closure was also causing increased traffic on some surface streets in San Ysidro, the CHP said.
SB I-5 and SB I-805 are now open at SR 905.#SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 30, 2017
The City of Chula Vista on Thursday hosted a workshop about how they could regulate the use of marijuana and the problem of illegal dispensaries.
California State University's 23 campuses are eliminating math and English placement exams for incoming freshman and end mandatory remedial courses that some students complained delayed their coursework.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego on Thursday.
Before Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts became famous, actors like Ginger Rogers and James Cagney were the biggest names on the big screen - and one man knew them all.
A local man was left in the dark after a North Carolina hotel canceled his reservation ahead of the solar eclipse – without warning.
An increase in swear words in books represents a larger cultural trend toward individualism and free expression, the author of a San Diego State University study said Thursday.
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a mother and daughter who both worked at Naval Air Station North Island and lived down the road from each other in Ramona.
There's a one stop shop for pregnancy, parenting, and all the little things kids want and need in the North County.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.