Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A 58-year-old man was riding his motorcycle Sunday heading north on North Torrey Pines Road when a vehicle merged into his lane, according to reports.  
 
The motorcyclist collided with the left-rear quarter panel of the vehicle and fell onto the roadway. The man suffered a back injury, a partially collapsed lung, fractures to his lower left leg and a fracture of the left femur.  

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital for treatment.

