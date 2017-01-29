EXCLUSIVE: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams on Saying Good - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams on Saying Goodbye to Arya: I'm Trying to Do Her 'Justice'

Updated: Jan 29, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.