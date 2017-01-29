Soccer in San Diego: Can it fill the void left by the Chargers?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Crowds gathered inside Qualcomm Stadium Sunday afternoon for soccer.

"It will take a while, but I think people will eventually get used to having the idea of having an MLS team," said USA soccer fan Geraldo Santamaria.

The US men's national soccer team hosted a "friendly" match against Serbia - an exhibition game before the team gets prepped for World Cup qualifiers.

Serbian fans from Phoenix, Vegas and as far as Canada sported their own red, white and blue.



"We're painting the Serbian flag on our faces representing our country of Serbia," said fan Sava Ninkovic.



Meanwhile, American fans of all fans chanted, "U-S-A."

"Soccer is about building bridges, it's not about building walls," said USA soccer fan Anthony Villanueva we're all friends here."

After investors introduced a proposal to transform Qualcomm into a 30,000-seat stadium for Aztecs football and a new Major League Soccer franchise, many are waiting to see if San Diego will get a soccer team.

"Knock that building down and let's put in a 40,000 seat stadium that will fulfill the needs of San Diego State football and an MLS team," said Villanueva.

Sunday's game ended in a score of 0-0.

The US men's team will face Jamaica in their next friendly match-up Friday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

