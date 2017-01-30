EXCLUSIVE: Dev Patel Opens Up About Newfound Heartthrob Status: 'It's Very Overwhelming and Strange'

No reason needed! Hoda Kotb took to Instagram early Friday morning to share a sweet photo of her favorite subject – her daughter, Haley Joy. MORE: Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Selfie With Daughter Haley After Returning to Work at 'Today' In the precious pic, Haley is strapped into a baby carrier o...
It was an emotional, rainy morning in New York City on Friday when OneRepublic took the stage to pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.
Welcome back! Sam Smith has kept a low profile in 2017, but stepped out on Thursday in London for YSL Beauty Club party. WATCH: Adam Lambert Addresses Sam Smith Dating Rumors: We Did Do 'a Lot of Bonding' The 25-year-old GRAMMY winner was noticeably slim, sporting a baggy white long-sleeve ...
Work hard, play hard! Jenna Dewan Tatum proved she can both go glam and chow down on Thursday night. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Explain How Their Kids Are Following in Their Famous Footsteps The 36-year-old dancer and actress attended the Hollywood premiere of Comrade De...
Well, that's not something you see every day! Robert Pattinson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where he opened up about his upcoming film, Good Time. The indie drama received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and features Pattinson, 31, as Conni...
No job is beneath Malia Obama! The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama recently served as a production assistant on Halle Berry's sci-fi show, Extant, and on Thursday night, the 50-year-old actress dished about the experience on Watch What Happens Live With And...
The Will & Grace revival just kicked off production on Wednesday, but NBC has already picked it up for another season -- and the stars of the beloved sitcom are excited for the prospect.