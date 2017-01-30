EXCLUSIVE: Why Kim Cattrall Seriously Doubts We'll See 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Beckinsale knows that dealing with the entertainment industry's unrealistic beauty standards is "rough."
Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are back!
Disney fans, meet your new Jafar!
Whoopi Goldberg is staying with The View!
Aisha Tyler's last day on The Talk was full of highs and lows.
Beyonce slays all day!
Beth Dover's been acting all of her life, but thanks to Orange Is the New Black, she's discovered a newfound fame.
Justin Bieber is not keeping a low profile after canceling the remainder of his Purpose tour.
Stephen Colbert really wants to be the sexiest man in late night.
Aisha Tyler's last day on The Talk was an emotional one.