LT and Anessa's success story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A lot has changed for two siblings we first introduced you to in 2015. The past couple years have been filled with a lot of new adventures for LT and Anessa shared with their forever family.

“We talked about adoption from basically the day we met,” said Todd.

So when their two biological kids hit the tween years, they turned to San Diego County Adoptions to add laughter and love to their home.

“It felt like the right time, but it was also now or never because we wanted them to all be close in age, in the same house, feel like what it's like to have a bunch of kids in the same house at the same time, which they do,” said Fran.

They've shared a lifetime of memories in less than two years’ time.

Roxy, 16, now the oldest of four said it's made her more patient and understanding.

“It was nice, I've always wanted a younger sister and so it was great to have Anessa come,” said Roxy. “And then, I mean I have a younger brother but it's always nice to have more. It's been louder, it's been more entertaining having a bunch of people around.”

And what does 10 year old Anessa like about having Roxy as a sister? They all agree life is just a whole lot better.

Tanner and LT are both 14 and their birthdays are just three months apart.

It was back in March 2015, when LT and Anessa were featured on Adopt 8 with their two older siblings, who have also found permanent homes and though the children were separated, their new families have stayed connected.

LT, who loves football, appreciates having a family on the sidelines to cheer him on and said his new life has been full of exciting activities, such as wakeboarding and surfing.

LT, Anessa and the entire family are looking forward to countless more adventures together.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

